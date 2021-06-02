UrduPoint.com
Meatpacking Giant JBS Says Most Plants Operational By Wednesday After Hack

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 09:40 AM

Meatpacking giant JBS says most plants operational by Wednesday after hack

New York, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Meatpacking giant JBS said most of its plants in the United States would be working by Wednesday after the company received a ransom demand in a cyberattack it believes originated in Russia.

"We have cybersecurity plans in place to address these types of issues... the vast majority of our beef, pork, poultry and prepared foods plants will be operational tomorrow," Andre Nogueira, JBS chief in the United States, said in a statement Tuesday.

