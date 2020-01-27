Mechanical boll-picking machine can help save $1bln annually

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :The mechanical boll-picking machine, manufactured by Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan, could help not only eliminate pink bollworms but also save over one billion Dollars annually.

The machine can enhance per acre yield by three maunds, said Director CCRI Zahid Chaudhry while talking to APP here on Monday.

Dr Zahid said experiments showed that Larvae of pink bollworm remains inside the dried or unripe cotton bolls after the last picking, which, if not tackled, could cause harm to the next cotton crop.

He recalled that cotton farmers had to suffer big losses few years ago due to pink bollworm.

It caused reduction of one million cotton bales, and in financial terms, the sector suffered loss of one billion dollars.

He said that the CCRI Multan was endeavoring to incorporate mechanized farming keeping in view the future demand. He said that the mechanical boll picker could be operated by any tractor, adding that it spreads cotton bolls and expose them to the sunlight that kills pink bollworm and its larvae.

It can also enhance per acre production by three maunds provided plant population is in accordance with the set standard and every plant has at least three bolls, on an average.