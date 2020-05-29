UrduPoint.com
Mechanism Evolved To Monitor Locust Situation On Daily Basis: Syed Fakhar Imam

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 09:08 PM

Minister for National Food Security and Research, Syed Fakhar Imam here on Friday said that the government had evolved a mechanism for monitoring the desert locust attacks in different areas of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Minister for National food Security and Research, Syed Fakhar Imam here on Friday said that the government had evolved a mechanism for monitoring the desert locust attacks in different areas of the country.

Addressing a meeting which was held at National Locust Control Centre, the Minister said that it was second meeting and government was determined to overcome the attack by mobilising the communities.

He informed that the attacks of locust were more swear in Balochistan Province, Thall, and in other areas of Southern Punjan.

He said that all concerned departments were vigilant in this regard and situation was monitored on daily basis, adding that efforts afoot to activate and sensitize local communities to strengthen government efforts to overcome the challenge.

He said that the government was utilizing all available resources to mitigate the pest attack and using the aircrafts and helicopter for spray on effected areas.

He further informed that Government of China was also providing its full technical support and provided different inputs to control the locust threat.

