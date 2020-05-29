UrduPoint.com
Mechanism Evolved To Monitor Locust Situation On Daily Basis: Fakhar Imam

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 11:10 PM

Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam Friday said the government had evolved a mechanism for monitoring the locust attacks in different areas of the country and measures were taken to overcome the menace

Addressing a meeting which was held at National Locust Control Centre, here, the Minister said that it was the second meeting and the government was determined to overcome the locust attacks by mobilising the communities.

He informed that the locust attacks were more severe in Balochistan province, Thall, and in other areas of Southern Punjab.

He said that all concerned departments were vigilant in that regard and situation was monitored on daily basis, adding that efforts afoot to activate and sensitize local communities to strengthen government efforts to overcome the challenge.

He said that the government was utilizing all available resources to mitigate the locus attacks and aircraft and helicopter would be used to spray on the effected areas.

He further informed the Government of China was also providing technical support and different inputs to control the locust threat.

Meanwhile, according the details released by NCCL the common teams of provincial food departments, food security and Pakistan Army were conducting surveys and control operation in different districts against locust.

About 1150 common teams were working in 61 districts and taking part in locust control campaign.

So far survey of over 2.3 million hectares were completed where as control operation were conducted over481,400 hectares .

During last 25 hours survey was conducted over 3129 square kilometers and control operation were carried out over 44 square kilometers and 3198 litres of pesticides were sprayed.

So far, controll operations were carried out over 2,683 square kilometers areas of Balochistan, Punjan 1,480, KPK 377 and Sindh 276 square kilometers.

