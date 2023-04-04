Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Mechanism Required For Change Of Foreign Companies Owners If They Leave Russia - Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Mechanism Required for Change of Foreign Companies Owners If They Leave Russia - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) It is necessary to create a special mechanism for the process of changing owner of foreign companies that made the decision to leave Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"Of course, we need to think about the approaches to take into account the positions of the regions when making decisions when changing owners of foreign companies...

This is certainly the right topic, vital for the regions and their further development," Putin said at a meeting of the State Council.

The heads of the regions always need to coordinate these issues with relevant government institutions, the president added.

"Because here we companies from those countries that behave incorrectly towards us, we do not need to green light everything and always, ensuring their interests," Putin said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin From Government

Recent Stories

UAE Pro League announces winners of &#039;Fans&#03 ..

UAE Pro League announces winners of &#039;Fans&#039; League&#039; Awards during ..

15 minutes ago
 Dubai Police obtains international recognition cer ..

Dubai Police obtains international recognition certificate from BHS

15 minutes ago
 Bloom Holding starts enabling works at Phase II of ..

Bloom Holding starts enabling works at Phase II of Bloom Living, Toledo

15 minutes ago
 Federal Cabinet rejects Supreme Court’s verdict ..

Federal Cabinet rejects Supreme Court’s verdict on Punjab, KP elections

16 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi to host two ODIs against New Zealand

Rawalpindi to host two ODIs against New Zealand

39 minutes ago
 Bardana Mobile App Registers more than 235,000 Far ..

Bardana Mobile App Registers more than 235,000 Farmers

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.