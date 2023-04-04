Mechanism Required for Change of Foreign Companies Owners If They Leave Russia - Putin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) It is necessary to create a special mechanism for the process of changing owner of foreign companies that made the decision to leave Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"Of course, we need to think about the approaches to take into account the positions of the regions when making decisions when changing owners of foreign companies...

This is certainly the right topic, vital for the regions and their further development," Putin said at a meeting of the State Council.

The heads of the regions always need to coordinate these issues with relevant government institutions, the president added.

"Because here we companies from those countries that behave incorrectly towards us, we do not need to green light everything and always, ensuring their interests," Putin said.