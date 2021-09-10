- Home
- Business
- News
- Mecklenburg-Vorpommern Authorities Not Commenting on Nord Stream 2 Launch in October
Mecklenburg-Vorpommern Authorities Not Commenting On Nord Stream 2 Launch In October
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 02:32 PM
The energy ministry of Germany's Mecklenburg-Vorpommern declined to comment on the possibility of launching the Nord Stream 2 pipeline already in October
BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) The energy ministry of Germany's Mecklenburg-Vorpommern declined to comment on the possibility of launching the Nord Stream 2 pipeline already in October.
"As for the plans of Nord Stream 2 AG, please contact the company directly," a spokesman for the ministry told Sputnik, asked whether the pipeline could be launched on October 1, as earlier reported by Bloomberg.