Mecklenburg-Vorpommern Authorities Not Commenting on Nord Stream 2 Launch in October

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) The energy ministry of Germany's Mecklenburg-Vorpommern declined to comment on the possibility of launching the Nord Stream 2 pipeline already in October.

"As for the plans of Nord Stream 2 AG, please contact the company directly," a spokesman for the ministry told Sputnik, asked whether the pipeline could be launched on October 1, as earlier reported by Bloomberg.