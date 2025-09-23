Media marketing course ends

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) President of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Ikram-ul-Haq, attended the concluding session of the five-day Basic Media Marketing Course (Batch 2).

The final day of the course focused on advanced topics, including digital marketing strategies, social media engagement, and practical techniques aimed at helping exporters enhance their global outreach and visibility in competitive markets.

The session was also attended by Faizan Akbar, Chairman of the Departmental Committee on SME Training at SCCI, Mian Muhammad Khalil, President of the Sialkot Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry, along with a number of young entrepreneurs.