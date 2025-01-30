Media Playing crucial role in promoting positivity, national stability: ICCI president

Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Thursday emphasized the vital role of media in promoting positivity within society by highlighting both strengths and weaknesses, ultimately contributing to the stability of the nation

In a discussion with the Chairman/Editor-in-Chief of Daily, The Pakistan Observer on Thursday, Qureshi remarked that the media in every country holds great significance, said a press release.

He stressed that responsible journalism not only raises awareness of critical issues but also fosters constructive dialogue, which is essential for national progress and social cohesion.

He added, “The media’s influence extends far beyond mere reporting; it shapes perceptions, encourages accountability, and plays a fundamental role in strengthening democratic values and national stability."

Qureshi called on the media to continue playing a pivotal role in guiding public opinion, fostering informed discussions, and promoting solutions to challenges faced by the country.

He added that as far and his team is concerned they are dedicated to working alongside policymakers and stakeholders to promote policies that encourage innovation, investment, and sustainable growth.

Together, we can overcome obstacles and create a robust business ecosystem that contributes significantly to the development of our economy.

The Chamber will continue to advocate for the interests of businesses, facilitate networking opportunities, and offer the necessary tools to help our members succeed. We remain committed to being the catalyst for positive change, supporting the growth of business, and advancing the prosperity of Islamabad’s commercial sector.

Faisal Zahid Malik, while discussing the significance of media-Chamber collaboration for the economic growth of Pakistan, underscored the crucial role of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) in fostering a conducive environment for business development.

Malik praised the Chamber's efforts in promoting industry-academia linkages, advocating for the ease of doing business, and creating a favorable cost-of-doing-business environment for the business community.

He emphasized that these initiatives are vital for nurturing a thriving business ecosystem.

Furthermore, Malik commended the ICCI’s efforts to bridge the gap between the public and private sectors, as well as the Chamber’s initiatives to enhance collaborations with overseas chambers through relevant embassies.

He expressed confidence that these actions would not only yield positive results but also pave the way for national prosperity and progress.

On this occasion, Vice President Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry, Special Advisor to ICCI President Naeem Siddiqui and Secretary General Ghulam Murtaza were also present.