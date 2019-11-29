Medicinal imports dip by 9% in four months

The imports of medicinal products into the country during the first four months of financial year (2019-20) dipped by 9.06 percent as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :The imports of medicinal products into the country during the first four months of financial year (2019-20) dipped by 9.06 percent as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan imported medicinal products of worth $347.745 million during July-October (2019-20) compared to the imports of $382.369 million during July-October (2018-19), showing negative growth of 9.06 percent, according to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, Pakistan imported 8,823 metric tons of medicinal products during the period under review as compared to the imports of 7,956 metric tons during corresponding period of last year, showing an increase of 10.

90 percent in term of quantity.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the medicinal imports however witnessed nominal increase of 0.89 percent in October 2019 when compared to the imports of the same month of last year.

The medicinal imports during October 2019 were recorded at $ 90.606 million against the imports of $ 89.803 million in October 2018.

On month-on-month basis, the medicinal imports also increased by 0.14 percent during October 2019 when compared to the imports of $90.475 million in September 2019, the PBS data revealed.