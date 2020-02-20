UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Medicinal Imports Dip Over 9% In Seven Months

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 01:51 PM

Medicinal imports dip over 9% in seven months

The imports of medicinal products into the country during the first seven months of financial year (2019-20) dipped by 9.95 percent as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :The imports of medicinal products into the country during the first seven months of financial year (2019-20) dipped by 9.95 percent as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan imported medicinal products of worth $590.783 million during July-January (2019-20) compared to the imports of $656.080 million during July- January (2018-19), showing negative growth of 9.95 percent, according to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, Pakistan imported 13,195 metric tons of medicinal products during the period under review as compared to the imports of 13,590 metric tons during corresponding period of last year, showing decrease of 2.91 percent in term of quantity.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the medicinal imports declined by 8.22 percent in January 2020 when compared to the imports of the same month of last year.

The medicinal imports during January 2020 were recorded at $ 73.354 million against the imports of $ 82.105 million in January 2019.

On month-on-month basis, the medicinal imports also decreased by 14.06 percent during January 2020 when compared to the imports of $87.683 million in December 2019, the PBS data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country's merchandise trade deficit plunged by 28.40 percent during the first seven months of the current fiscal year (2019-20) as compared to the deficit of the same month of last year.

During the period under review, the country's exports registered about 2.14 per cent growth, whereas imports reduces by 15.95 per cent, according the foreign trade statistics, released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

During the period from July-January (2019-20), exports reached to $13.498 billion against the exports of $13.216 billion of the same period of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, the country's imports witnessed significant decrease of 15.95 % as these went down from $32.420 billion in first seven months of last financial year to $27.249 billion of same period of current financial year, it said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same January December 2019 2020 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

FGEHA introduces App for residents of Sector G-13, ..

3 minutes ago

Stage actress Abid Baig loses daughter after faili ..

8 minutes ago

ECA condemns child abuse video, reiterates UAE’s ..

10 minutes ago

Transport group imports reduced by 48.11 per cent ..

5 minutes ago

Preorders for Samsung's Galaxy S20 smartphones sta ..

9 minutes ago

FDE asks students to get 40 percent marks,75 atten ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.