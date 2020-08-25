UrduPoint.com
Medicinal Imports Increase 11.60%

Sumaira FH 19 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 03:42 PM

Medicinal imports increase 11.60%

The imports of medicinal products witnessed increase of 11.60 during July 2020 as compared to the corresponding period of last fiscal year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :The imports of medicinal products witnessed increase of 11.60 during July 2020 as compared to the corresponding period of last fiscal year.

Pakistan imported medicinal products of worth US $ 89.337 million during July 2020 as compared to the imports of US $80.048 million during July 2019, showing growth of 11.60 percent, according to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, Pakistan imported 2,083 metric tons of medicinal products during the period under review as compared to the imports of 1,836 metric tons during corresponding period of last year, showing increase of 13.45 percent in term of quantity.

On month-on-month basis, the medicinal imports however witnessed decreased of 19.

87 percent during July 2020 as compared to the imports of $111.495 million in June 2020, the PBS data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the trade deficit during the first month of the current fiscal year dipped by 7.72 percent as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The trade deficit during July 2020 was recorded at $1.686 billion against the deficit of $1.827 million in July 2019, the data revealed.

During the month under review, the exports from the country increased by 6.10 percent, from $1.886 billion last year to $2.001 billion during the current year.

On the other hand, the imports witnessed negative growth of 0.70 percent by falling from $3.713 billion last year to $3.687 billion this year.

