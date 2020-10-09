Medicinal imports increase 2.81% in two months

The imports of medicinal products witnessed an increase of 2.81 during the first two months of current financial year 2020-21 as compared to the imports of corresponding period of last fiscal year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :The imports of medicinal products witnessed an increase of 2.81 during the first two months of current financial year 2020-21 as compared to the imports of corresponding period of last fiscal year.

Pakistan imported medicinal products of worth US $171.326 million during July-August 2020-21 as compared to the imports of US $166.648 million during July-August 2019-20, showing growth of 2.81 percent, according to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, Pakistan imported 3,459 metric tons of medicinal products during the period under review as compared to the imports of 3,777 metric tons during corresponding period of last year, showing decrease of 8.

42 percent in term of quantity.

On year-on year basis, the import of medicinal products decreased of 5.32 percent in August 2020, as compared to the imports of the same month of last year.

The medicinal products imports during August 2020 were recorded at US $81.989 million against the imports of US $86.600 million in August 2019.

On month-on-month basis, the medicinal imports also decreased by 8.23 percent during August 2020 as compared to the imports of $89.3375 million in July 2020, the PBS data revealed.