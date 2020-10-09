UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Medicinal Imports Increase 2.81% In Two Months

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 04:07 PM

Medicinal imports increase 2.81% in two months

The imports of medicinal products witnessed an increase of 2.81 during the first two months of current financial year 2020-21 as compared to the imports of corresponding period of last fiscal year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :The imports of medicinal products witnessed an increase of 2.81 during the first two months of current financial year 2020-21 as compared to the imports of corresponding period of last fiscal year.

Pakistan imported medicinal products of worth US $171.326 million during July-August 2020-21 as compared to the imports of US $166.648 million during July-August 2019-20, showing growth of 2.81 percent, according to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, Pakistan imported 3,459 metric tons of medicinal products during the period under review as compared to the imports of 3,777 metric tons during corresponding period of last year, showing decrease of 8.

42 percent in term of quantity.

On year-on year basis, the import of medicinal products decreased of 5.32 percent in August 2020, as compared to the imports of the same month of last year.

The medicinal products imports during August 2020 were recorded at US $81.989 million against the imports of US $86.600 million in August 2019.

On month-on-month basis, the medicinal imports also decreased by 8.23 percent during August 2020 as compared to the imports of $89.3375 million in July 2020, the PBS data revealed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Import Same July August 2019 2020 Million

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,075 new COVID-19 cases, 1,424 reco ..

24 minutes ago

Every marriage ceremony should conclude within two ..

38 minutes ago

PM meets energy sector notables

2 minutes ago

Fiji to increase agricultural exports

2 minutes ago

USPBC briefed on investment opportunities in Pakis ..

22 minutes ago

EAEU Countries Should Be Among First to Receive Ru ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.