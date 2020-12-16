Medicinal imports increase 3.25% in 4 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :The imports of medicinal products witnessed an increase of 3.25 during the first four months of current financial year 2020-21 as compared to imports of corresponding period during last fiscal year.

Pakistan imported medicinal products worth US $ 359.020 million during July-October 2020-21 as compared to the imports of US $ 347.729 million during July- October 2019-20, showing growth of 3.25 percent, according to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, Pakistan imported 7,164 metric tons of medicinal products during the period under review as compared to the imports of 7,630 metric tons during corresponding period of last year, showing decrease of 6.

11 percent in term of quantity.

On year-on year basis, the import of medicinal products decreased by 11.94 percent in October 2020, as compared to the imports of the same month of last year.

The medicinal products imports during October 2020 were recorded at US $ 79.789 million against the imports of US $ 90.606 million in October 2019.

On month-on-month basis, the medicinal imports also declined by 26.06 percent during October 2020 as compared to the imports of US $ 107.908 million in September 2020, the PBS data revealed.