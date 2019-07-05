Medicinal imports rise 2 pc to $1.008 bn

(@FahadShabbir)

The medicinal products' imports into the country during first eleven months of fiscal year 2018-19 rose by 2.15 percent as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :The medicinal products' imports into the country during first eleven months of fiscal year 2018-19 rose by 2.15 percent as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan imported medicinal products worth $1008.670 million during July-May (2018-19) compared to the imports of $987.477 million during July-May (2017-18), showing growth of 2.15 percent, according to latest data issued by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, Pakistan imported 20.922 metric tons of medicinal products during July-May (2018-2019) against imports of 20.494 metric tons during July-May (2017-2018), showing increase of 2.09 percent in term of quantity.

On year-on year basis, the imports of medicinal product, however witnessed negative growth of 11.78 percent in May 2019, when compared to the imports of the same month of last year. The medicinal imports during May 2019 were recorded at $79.318 million against the imports of $89.913 million in May 2018.

Meanwhile, on month-on-month basis, the imports of medicinal products witnessed declined of 22.

24 percent during May 2019, when compared to the imports of $102.009 million during April 2019, the data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country's overall merchandize trade deficit plunged by 13.62 per cent during the first eleven months of fiscal year 2018-19 compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The trade deficit contracted by 13.62 per cent to $29.207 billion during the period against the deficit of $33.812 billion recorded during last year.

The exports during the period under review witnessed nominal decrease of 0.3% by falling from $21.330 billion during last year to $21.267 billion.

On the other hand, the imports declined by 8.47 per cent to $50.474 billion during the period under review from $55.142 billion last year, the data revealed.

On year-on-year basis, the exports declined by 1.72 per cent, from $2.139 billion in May 2018 to $2.102 billion in May 2019 while the imports declined by 12.8 per cent from $5.782 billion in May 2018 to $5.042 billion in May 2019, the data revealed.