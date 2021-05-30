Medicinal imports surge 19.21% to US $990 mln

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :The imports of medicinal products into the country during the first ten months of ongoing fiscal year (2020-21) witnessed an increase of 19.21 percent as compared to the corresponding period of last fiscal year.

Pakistan imported medicinal products of worth US $ 990.669 million during July-April (2020-21) as compared to the imports of US $ 831.022 million during July-April (2019-20), showing growth of 19.21 percent, according to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, Pakistan imported 19,350 metric tons of medicinal products during the period under review as compared to the imports of 17,632 metric tons during corresponding period of last year, showing increase of 9.

74 percent in term of quantity.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the medicinal imports rose by 109.82 percent during April 2021 when compared to the imports of the same month of last year.

The medicinal imports during April 2021 were recorded at $ 155.954 million against the imports of $ 74.326 million in April 2020.

On month-on-month basis, the medicinal imports also increased by 34.65 percent during April 2021 when compared to the imports of $115.822 million in March 2021, the PBS data revealed.

