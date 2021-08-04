UrduPoint.com

Medicinal Imports Surge 39.38% To $1390 Million

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 01:21 PM

Medicinal imports surge 39.38% to $1390 million

The import of medicinal products witnessed an increase of 39.38 percent during the fiscal year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :The import of medicinal products witnessed an increase of 39.38 percent during the fiscal year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan imported medicinal products worth $1390.188 million during July-June (2020-21) as compared to the imports of $997.427 million during July-June (2019-20), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, medicinal imports also rose by 8.50 percent, as the country imported 23,234 metric ton of medicinal products during the period under review as compared to the imports of 21,413 metric ton last year.

Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, medicinal imports during June 2021 rose by 118.94 percent, from $111.495 million in June 2020 to $244.109 million.

On monthly basis, medicinal imports during June 2021 grew by 57.03 percent as compared to the imports of $155.450 million in May 2021.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Import May June 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

Death toll in German chemical blast climbs to six

Death toll in German chemical blast climbs to six

3 minutes ago
 Taliban claim Kabul bombing as Afghan forces defen ..

Taliban claim Kabul bombing as Afghan forces defend besieged cities

3 minutes ago
 Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

3 minutes ago
 KP Food Minister directs operation against adulter ..

KP Food Minister directs operation against adulteration mafia

3 minutes ago
 OPEC daily basket price stood at $72.71 a barrel T ..

OPEC daily basket price stood at $72.71 a barrel Tuesday

37 minutes ago
 Your Next Best Buy – HUAWEI Band 6 Goes on Sale ..

Your Next Best Buy – HUAWEI Band 6 Goes on Sale Nationwide

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.