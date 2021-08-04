Medicinal imports surge 39.38% to $1390 million

The import of medicinal products witnessed an increase of 39.38 percent during the fiscal year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :The import of medicinal products witnessed an increase of 39.38 percent during the fiscal year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan imported medicinal products worth $1390.188 million during July-June (2020-21) as compared to the imports of $997.427 million during July-June (2019-20), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, medicinal imports also rose by 8.50 percent, as the country imported 23,234 metric ton of medicinal products during the period under review as compared to the imports of 21,413 metric ton last year.

Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, medicinal imports during June 2021 rose by 118.94 percent, from $111.495 million in June 2020 to $244.109 million.

On monthly basis, medicinal imports during June 2021 grew by 57.03 percent as compared to the imports of $155.450 million in May 2021.