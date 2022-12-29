UrduPoint.com

Medicinal Products' Import Decreases By 70.20% In 5 Months

Faizan Hashmi Published December 29, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Medicinal products' import decreases by 70.20% in 5 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :The import of medicinal products witnessed a decline of 70.20 percent during the first five months of the current fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan imported medicinal products worth $632.828 million from July-November (2022-23) as compared to the imports of $2123.489 million from July- November (2021-22), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, however, medicinal imports witnessed a surge of 27.53 percent, as the country imported 16,999 metric tons of medicinal products during the months under review as compared to the imports of 13,330 metric tons last year.

Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, medicinal products imports during November 2022 decreased by 77.48 percent, from $688.876 million in November 2021 to $155.

130 million.

On a monthly basis, medicinal products imports during November 2022 however increased by 47.27 percent as compared to the imports of $105.337 million in October 2022.

It is pertinent to mention here that during the first five months of the current fiscal year, the merchandise trade deficit witnessed a decline of 30.14 percent and was recorded at $14,406 million this year against the deficit of $ 20,621 million last year.

According to PBS data, the exports from July-November 2022 were recorded at $11,932 million against the exports of $12,362 million in July-November (2021-22), showing a decline of 3.48 percent.

On the other hand, the imports of the country decreased by 20.15 percent during the period under review by going down from $ 32,983 million last year to $ 26,338 million during the current year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Import October November From Million

Recent Stories

"Poor editing job," Zulfi Bukhari rejects latest a ..

"Poor editing job," Zulfi Bukhari rejects latest audio leak

21 minutes ago
 PTI leaders meet NA Speaker to discuss resignation ..

PTI leaders meet NA Speaker to discuss resignation issue

55 minutes ago
 Shehbaz, Kaira discuss country's overall political ..

Shehbaz, Kaira discuss country's overall political situation

1 hour ago
 Creation of “UN Loss & Damage Fund” is big ach ..

Creation of “UN Loss & Damage Fund” is big achievement: Bilawal

2 hours ago
 PM, Turkish President discuss bilateral, internati ..

PM, Turkish President discuss bilateral, international issues

2 hours ago
 Death toll from Philippines Christmas rains, flood ..

Death toll from Philippines Christmas rains, floods rises to 32

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.