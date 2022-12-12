UrduPoint.com

Medicinal Products Import Drop By 66.70 % In 4 Months

Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Medicinal products import drop by 66.70 % in 4 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :The import of medicinal products witnessed a decline of 66.70 percent during the first four months of the current fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan imported medicinal products worth $447.701 million from July-October (2022-23) as compared to the imports of $1434.613 million from July- October (2021-22), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, however, medicinal imports witnessed a surge of 46.

06 percent, as the country imported 13,619 metric tonnes of medicinal products during the months under review as compared to the imports of 9,324 metric tonnes last year.

Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, medicinal imports into the country during October 2022 decreased by 63.31 percent, from $287.090 million in October 2021 to $105.337 million.

On a monthly basis, medicinal imports during October 2022 also dipped by 37.71 percent when compared to the imports of $169.095 million in September 2022.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Import September October From Million

Recent Stories

ADB approves $554m loan for Pakistan to support fl ..

ADB approves $554m loan for Pakistan to support flood-relief efforts

6 minutes ago
 Thoshakhana case against Imran Khan: Islamabad cou ..

Thoshakhana case against Imran Khan: Islamabad court reserved verdict

13 minutes ago
 Ahsan calls for IT revolution to make growth in al ..

Ahsan calls for IT revolution to make growth in all sectors

19 minutes ago
 Attack on the Pakistani border by the Afghan force ..

Attack on the Pakistani border by the Afghan forces in Chaman is a matter of con ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs shares digital experience with South ..

Dubai Customs shares digital experience with South Korean delegation

2 hours ago
 TECNO inaugurates amazing discount deals in Collab ..

TECNO inaugurates amazing discount deals in Collaboration with Daraz 12:12 Year- ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.