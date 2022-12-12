Medicinal products import drop by 66.70 % in 4 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :The import of medicinal products witnessed a decline of 66.70 percent during the first four months of the current fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan imported medicinal products worth $447.701 million from July-October (2022-23) as compared to the imports of $1434.613 million from July- October (2021-22), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, however, medicinal imports witnessed a surge of 46.

06 percent, as the country imported 13,619 metric tonnes of medicinal products during the months under review as compared to the imports of 9,324 metric tonnes last year.

Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, medicinal imports into the country during October 2022 decreased by 63.31 percent, from $287.090 million in October 2021 to $105.337 million.

On a monthly basis, medicinal imports during October 2022 also dipped by 37.71 percent when compared to the imports of $169.095 million in September 2022.