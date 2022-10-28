Medicinal products import drop by 67.56 in Q1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :The import of medicinal products into the country witnessed a decline of 67.56 per cent during the first quarter of the current fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan imported medicinal products worth $372.310 million during July-September (2022-23) as compared to the imports of $1147.523 million during July- September (2021-22), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, however, medicinal imports witnessed a surge of 54.

31 per cent, as the country imported 11,252 metric tonnes of medicinal products during the quarter under review as compared to the imports of 7,292 metric tonnes last year.

Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, medicinal imports into the country during September 2022 decreased by 63.09 per cent, from $458.172 million in September 2021 to $169.095 million.

However, on a monthly basis, medicinal imports during September 2022 increased by 52.66 per cent when compared to the imports of $110.764 million in August 2022.