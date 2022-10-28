UrduPoint.com

Medicinal Products Import Drop By 67.56 In Q1

Faizan Hashmi Published October 28, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Medicinal products import drop by 67.56 in Q1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :The import of medicinal products into the country witnessed a decline of 67.56 per cent during the first quarter of the current fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan imported medicinal products worth $372.310 million during July-September (2022-23) as compared to the imports of $1147.523 million during July- September (2021-22), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, however, medicinal imports witnessed a surge of 54.

31 per cent, as the country imported 11,252 metric tonnes of medicinal products during the quarter under review as compared to the imports of 7,292 metric tonnes last year.

Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, medicinal imports into the country during September 2022 decreased by 63.09 per cent, from $458.172 million in September 2021 to $169.095 million.

However, on a monthly basis, medicinal imports during September 2022 increased by 52.66 per cent when compared to the imports of $110.764 million in August 2022.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Import August September From Million

Recent Stories

MPA Khurram Sohail Laghari leaves PTI

MPA Khurram Sohail Laghari leaves PTI

57 minutes ago
 "We may not have real Mr. Bean," PM Shehbaz respon ..

"We may not have real Mr. Bean," PM Shehbaz responds to Zimbabwean President ove ..

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 26 Australia Vs. England

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 26 Australia Vs. England

2 hours ago
 PTI is all set to start long march against federal ..

PTI is all set to start long march against federal coalition govt today

3 hours ago
 US announces additional $30m to support for flood ..

US announces additional $30m to support for flood victims in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.