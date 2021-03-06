Medicinal products import increase 4.03% in 7 months

The import of medicinal products into the country witnessed an increase of 4.03 percent during the seven months of the current financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :The import of medicinal products into the country witnessed an increase of 4.03 percent during the seven months of the current financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan imported medicinal products worth $614.601 million during July-January (2020-21) as compared to the imports of $590.783 million during July-January (2019-20), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, however, medicinal imports witnessed nominal decrease of 0.

96 percent, as the country imported 12,734 metric tonnes of medicinal products during the period under review as compared to the imports of 12,858 metric tonnes last year.

Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, medicinal imports into the country during January 2021 increased by 0.42 percent, from $75.354 million in January 2020 to $75.671 million.

However, on a monthly basis, medicinal imports during January 2021 decreased by 24.23 percent when compared to the imports of $99.863 million in December 2020.