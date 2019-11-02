UrduPoint.com
Medvedev Arrives In Thailand To Take Part In ASEAN Business Forum, East Asia Summit

Faizan Hashmi 26 seconds ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 08:26 PM

Medvedev Arrives in Thailand to Take Part in ASEAN Business Forum, East Asia Summit

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Saturday arrived in the Thai capital of Bangkok to take part in the East Asia Summit and the 2019 ASEAN Business and Investment Summit

According to the Russian government's press service, Medvedev will address participants of the forums and hold a number of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the events.

According to the Russian government's press service, Medvedev will address participants of the forums and hold a number of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the events.

Participants of the 14th East Asia Summit are going to exchange opinions about developing cooperation in various spheres, including technologies and responding to modern challenges and threats.

The East Asia Summit encompasses 10 ASEAN member states - Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam - as well as Russia, Australia, India, China, New Zealand, South Korea, Japan and the United States.

