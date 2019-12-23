Medvedev Asks Cabinet to Think About Possible Response to US Sanctions on Nord Stream 2

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev asked the country's government on Monday to think over Russia's possible response to Washington's sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline for carrying Russian gas to Europe

GORKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev asked the country's government on Monday to think over Russia's possible response to Washington's sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline for carrying Russian gas to Europe.

"I would ask my colleagues from the government to look into the possibility of some restrictions against the United States � as part of the previously adopted presidential decree about response restrictions against a whole range of countries, including the US � and to brief me on the proposals, which you will obviously analyze from the point of view of efficiency," Medvedev said at his meeting with Russian deputy prime ministers, held soon after Washington demanded cease of pipeline construction.