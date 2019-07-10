UrduPoint.com
Medvedev On Gas Transit Through Ukraine: There Are Two Solutions

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 08:47 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) Russian Prime Minister and United Russia party leader Dmitry Medvedev, speaking about the problem of gas transit through Ukraine, said Wednesday at a meeting with the leadership of Ukraine's Opposition Platform - For Life party at the United Russia Headquarters in Moscow that there were two solutions - to keep the current contract for some time or to create a consortium.

"As for where to go...

there are several options. One of them, perhaps the simplest one, is to preserve the validity of those contracts that exist for a while in order to negotiate more seriously. The second option, which we have never denied, is the option of a consortium that was overpoliticized in a certain period, but now, for understandable reasons... I mean the TurkStream and Nord Stream, of course, this politicization has already gone into the past," Medvedev said.

