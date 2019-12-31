Medvedev Says All Matters of Russian Gas Transit Via Ukraine Settled, Mutual Claims Closed

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday that all of the matters on Russian gas transit through Ukraine had been settled and that transit would continue on mutually acceptable terms

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday that all of the matters on Russian gas transit through Ukraine had been settled and that transit would continue on mutually acceptable terms.

On Monday, Russia and Ukraine signed a set of documents ensuring transit of Russian gas via the Ukrainian territory starting from January 1. According to the transit contract, which was concluded for five years, Gazprom will deliver at least 65 billion cubic meters (over 2 trillion cubic feet) in 2020 and 40 billion cubic meters (1.

5 trillion cubic feet) per year thereafter for four more years.

"The Russia-Ukraine gas contract for the next five years is a compromise that was needed to happen. ... Now all of the matters have been settled, mutual claims terminated. The transit of Russian gas through Ukraine will continue on mutually acceptable terms," Medvedev wrote on Facebook.

He added that the conclusion of the contract showed that all matters could be negotiated and settled.