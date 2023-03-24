UrduPoint.com

Medvedev Says No Threats Of Militarization Of Russian Economy As In 1980s-90s

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Medvedev Says No Threats of Militarization of Russian Economy as in 1980s-90s

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) There are no threats of militarization of the Russian economy, as it was in the Soviet Union in the 1980s-90s, the authorities will not allow this, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with leading Russian media, including Sputnik.

"The threat of militarization of our economy in the form in which it was in the late 1970s and early 1980s does not currently exist. And we will not allow it. Here you just need to correctly prioritize and monitor the main macroeconomic indicators," Medvedev said.

