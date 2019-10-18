Medvedev Tasks Gazprom CEO With Providing New Info on Gas Transit Talks With Ukraine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has tasked Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller with briefing him on developments in gas transit talks with Ukraine, also voicing regret over the fact that Kiev receives reverse gas flows from the European Union instead of purchasing Russian gas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has tasked Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller with briefing him on developments in gas transit talks with Ukraine, also voicing regret over the fact that Kiev receives reverse gas flows from the European Union instead of purchasing Russian gas.

"Unfortunately, ... Ukrainian consumers still purchase gas through reverse flows at prices that are high for Ukrainian consumers. But this is their right, this is their choice ... Obviously, common Ukrainian citizens suffer, those consumers who buy the same Gazprom gas, but with a 25 percent extra charge," Medvedev said on Friday at a meeting with Miller.