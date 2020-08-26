UrduPoint.com
Medvedev Urges For EU Carbon Border Tax To Comply With Climate Agreements

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 05:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev on Wednesday urged for the EU carbon border tax to comply with international agreements on climate.

"If the tax is imposed, there should definitely be an effort to keep it in compliance with the EU framework convention on climate and Paris Climate Agreement.

We have to hold bilateral talks on this with the EU and via dedicated international platforms, such as the WTO, the agencies that deal with climate change and relevant conventions," Medvedev said at a meeting on the potential impact of the tax on Russia.

