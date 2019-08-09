Medvedev Voices Hopes Eurasian Intergovernmental Council to Agree on Tariff Distribution

CHOLPON ATA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev voiced hope on Friday that the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states would reach final agreement on tariff distribution at the meeting of their intergovernmental council.

"Today we will discuss the pressing issues related to our council's activities, matters related to forming supra-national control. I hope we will reach final agreement on the problem that you've just mentioned, I mean tariff distribution," Medvedev told Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov during his meeting with the heads of delegations of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, uniting heads of governments of the EAEU member states.

The Russian prime minister noted that the digital sphere and the common financial market remained important topics on the agenda.

"We have really achieved certain success. Administrative barriers are being reduced, although this does not happen as quickly as all of us would like it to," Medvedev added.

He stressed that the EAEU member states were acting in the global competitive arena as a whole.