UrduPoint.com

Meeting Call To Resolve Issues Of SIE

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 seconds ago Sun 26th December 2021 | 04:10 PM

Meeting call to resolve issues of SIE

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Atif Munir Sheikh Sunday said that a special meeting had been convened on January 04, 2022 to discuss as well as resolve the issues of Faisalabad Small Industrial Estate (SIE).

In a statement issued here, he said that the high-profile meeting would be attended by officers of all concerned departments in addition to Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA), Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) and Deputy Commissioner.

Five representatives of SIE would also attend it to highlight their issues.

The president said that these representatives must participate in it with full preparedness so that long-pending issues could be resolved on top priority basis.

Atif Munir said that the body of Faisalabad small industrial estate would also be reorganised. It will work on self-help basis in addition to establishing close liaison with government departments for the expeditious redressal of their problems, he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Faisalabad Water Chamber January Sunday Commerce All Government Industry Top

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,803 new COVID-19 cases, 618 recove ..

UAE announces 1,803 new COVID-19 cases, 618 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hour ..

56 minutes ago
 EAD holds internal tabletop exercise with relevant ..

EAD holds internal tabletop exercise with relevant sectors and divisions

1 hour ago
 UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Scienc ..

UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science to announce fourth cycle awa ..

2 hours ago
 Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy hosts virtual tra ..

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy hosts virtual training programme for Mauritania ..

2 hours ago
 India reports 6,987 new COVID cases, 162 deaths

India reports 6,987 new COVID cases, 162 deaths

3 hours ago
 New Dubai Timeshare Portal launched

New Dubai Timeshare Portal launched

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.