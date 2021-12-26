Meeting call to resolve issues of SIE

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Atif Munir Sheikh Sunday said that a special meeting had been convened on January 04, 2022 to discuss as well as resolve the issues of Faisalabad Small Industrial Estate (SIE).

In a statement issued here, he said that the high-profile meeting would be attended by officers of all concerned departments in addition to Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA), Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) and Deputy Commissioner.

Five representatives of SIE would also attend it to highlight their issues.

The president said that these representatives must participate in it with full preparedness so that long-pending issues could be resolved on top priority basis.

Atif Munir said that the body of Faisalabad small industrial estate would also be reorganised. It will work on self-help basis in addition to establishing close liaison with government departments for the expeditious redressal of their problems, he added.