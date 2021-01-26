UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Meeting Discuss, Review Progress Made In Revival Of PSM

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 03:20 PM

Meeting discuss, review progress made in revival of PSM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Privatization Mohammedmian Soomro and Federal Minister for Industries and Production co-chaired an important meeting which reviewed and discussed the progress made in the revival of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM).   Federal Secretary Privatization, Secretary, Additional Secretary Industries, and other senior officials of the ministry attended the meeting. Chairman and CFO PSM, participated via video link, said a press release issued here Tuesday.

The revival of PSM would be undertaken as per the approved decision of Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCoP), transfer of core assets of PSM to a subsidiary owned wholly by the PSM which will be followed by the sale of majority shares of the subsidiary thus formed without transfer of full ownership.

The Ministry of Privatization is actively following the scheme of arrangement and transaction structure is already approved and a meeting to that effect is also being held today.

In the meeting, the ministers were briefed about the current status and progress and probable timeline for the completion of said transaction. The valuation of core assets to be transferred to a new subsidiary is underway and will likely be completed by 31st January; 2021. Moreover the other matters relating to the use of jetty, registration of a new subsidiary and others were deliberated upon in detail.

Federal Minister said that we must strictly follow the timeline and complete the task in the defined period and both the Ministers resolved to extend their support to the maximum extent to solve the issues which may have arisen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Sale Progress May Cabinet

Recent Stories

UAE announces 3,601 new COVID-19 cases, 3,890 reco ..

10 minutes ago

Fazl, Zardari agree to speed up anti-govtÂ  move

24 minutes ago

China's Tianjin targets 6 pct annual GDP growth fo ..

20 minutes ago

Indonesia passes one million coronavirus cases

20 minutes ago

Conte Tells Council of Ministers Plans to Go to Pr ..

20 minutes ago

Portland Mayor Pepper-Sprays Man Confronting Him W ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.