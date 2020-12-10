UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Meeting Discussed Transaction Structure Of PSM

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 07:50 PM

Meeting discussed transaction structure of PSM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Privatisation Mohammedmian Soomro here on Thursday chaired a meeting to review the transaction structure for the Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM).

The committee constituted by the Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCoP), on October 19 and comprised of Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar, Chairman, board of Investment, Secretary Privatisation, Secretary Finance and Financial advisors for PSMC.

Advisor to PM on institutional reforms, Ishrat Hussain; SAPM on Petroleum Nadeem Baber, SAPM on Power Tabish Gohar, attended the meeting on special invitation.

In the meeting transaction structure for the revival of Pakistan Steel mills was discussed in a holistic manner.

The participants unanimously agreed to the transaction structure recommended by the PC Board and presented to the CCoP in its meeting held in November, 2020.

The committee recommended that the transaction structure as proposed by the Ministry of Privatisation may be placed before CCoP in the next meeting for approval.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Privatisation May October November 2020 Cabinet Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways awarded Five Stars in Apex ‘Offic ..

11 minutes ago

UAE, Indonesia discuss strengthening parliamentary ..

41 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Takes Over Command Of Multinational ..

1 hour ago

Turkmenistan Intends To Continue Providing Humanit ..

2 hours ago

Turkmenistan Took Part In The High-level Un Event

2 hours ago

Realme brings a gift from another planet for its f ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.