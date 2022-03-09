Meeting discusses DLTL scheme, rates

Departmental Committee on Surgical Instruments/ Health/ Personal Care & Allied Industries Chairman Zeeshan Tariq held a meeting to discuss the Drawback on Local Taxes and Levies (DLTL) scheme and rates in regard of the surgical industry of Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Departmental Committee on Surgical Instruments/ Health/ Personal Care & Allied Industries Chairman Zeeshan Tariq held a meeting to discuss the Drawback on Local Taxes and Levies (DLTL) scheme and rates in regard of the surgical industry of Sialkot.

It also discussed the role and prospects of Metal Industry Development Centre (MIDC) in the industry.

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Mian Imran Akbar was briefed on the outcome of engineering and healthcare exhibition, held at Expo Centre Lahore and notification of an amendment to SRO 211(I)/2009, issued by the Federal board of Revenue (FBR).