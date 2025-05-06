Meeting Discusses Issues & Implementation Of KP Godown Act
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2025 | 04:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Special Assistant to Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industries, Abdul Karim Tordher chaired a meeting regarding the issues and implementation of the Godown Act here on Tuesday.
The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Industries Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, Deputy Director Industries Shahab Nawaz, officials from the Law Department and other relevant departments, President of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industries Fazal Muqeem, industrialist and former President of the Sarhad Chamber Fawad Ishaq, Malik Mehr Elahi representing trader associations along with several other representatives from the business community.
During the meeting, office-bearers of trade and industrial organizations raised concerns about certain aspects of the practical implementation of the Godown Act.
They urged the relevant authorities to introduce amendments for greater clarity and specificity within the law. In particular, they requested distinct definitions for warehouses, cold storages and Godown facilities.
The representatives emphasized that while the business community fully supports beneficial and constructive legislation, it is essential that the law be made more business-friendly to prevent any potential misuse and miss interpretation against traders and entrepreneurs.
Officials from the Department of Industries presented their perspective on the Act and provided detailed clarifications on various clauses and provisions to the stakeholders.
On this occasion, the Special Assistant stated that the government's priority is to facilitate the industrial and business sectors.
He instructed the formation of a committee under the leadership of Additional Secretary Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, comprising representatives of trade and industrial bodies, the Law Department, other stakeholders and domain expert.
The committee is tasked with reviewing similar laws from other countries and drafting practical and positive amendments to the existing Act.
He also directed that the committee convene its first meeting by next week to ensure swift progress on the matter.
APP/aqk
