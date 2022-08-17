UrduPoint.com

Meeting Discusses Means To Uplift Livestock, Dairy Sectors

Sumaira FH Published August 17, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Meeting discusses means to uplift livestock, dairy sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for National food Security and Research Tariq Bashir Cheema Wednesday said that government was determined to revamp livestock and dairy sectors through initiating structural reforms and policy interventions.

The minister was chairing 3rd meeting of the Taskforce on Livestock, constituted by the Prime Minister, to discuss and prepare recommendations related to livestock and dairy development.

The recommendations would be compiled by taking all the stakeholders and concerns on board and presented to the Prime Minister for final approval.

Secretary Ministry of National Food Security and Research, provincial livestock secretaries, academia and stakeholders attended the meeting, said a press release.

Speaking on the occasion the minister said that livestock census would be carried out on priority basis so that policy decisions could be set based on authentic data for effective monitoring and policy formulation.

He said that through uniform policy across all provinces, quality and standards of livestock and dairy would be improved for better health and safety.

The meeting also discussed proposals related to improvement in the livestock, dairy, meat, poultry, animal nutrition and breed improvement.

The meeting was also directed to adopt an holistic approach for taking appropriate actions to improve the livestock sector productivity During the meeting proposals related to capacity building at federal and provincial level were also discussed.

Furthermore, there was a consensus among the participants that coordination between federal and provincial government on trade, export and disease management will uplift the livestock and dairy sector.

The participants were also apprised that approximately 70 to percent of the farmers in the livestock have on average less than 4 animals.

Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema directed the the taskforce to find a mechanism to facilitate farmers in commercial farming while helping them to replace high breeds of with inefficient animals.

He said that financial institutions should be taken onboard to provide financial assistance for the said purpose and it was agreed that by improving the livestock, Pakistan can grab a greater share of the international Halal meat market.

However, training of farmers and making the sector competitive is pivotal for it. To improve exports, it was necessary that livestock and dairy products, and related products were at part with the international standards.

The participants were of view that mass vaccination of the animals will help to protect the livestock from Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD), and Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Exports Tariq Bashir Market All From Government Share

Recent Stories

PCB schedule: Pakistan to host 10 Test playing nat ..

PCB schedule: Pakistan to host 10 Test playing nations between 2023 and 2027

51 minutes ago
 Medical report proves torture on female medical st ..

Medical report proves torture on female medical student in Faisalabad

1 hour ago
 Pakistan's Home Season 2024-25: PSL set to go head ..

Pakistan's Home Season 2024-25: PSL set to go head-to-head with IPL in 2025

2 hours ago
 Shoaib Akhtar reacts to Stoinis' gesture over Hasn ..

Shoaib Akhtar reacts to Stoinis' gesture over Hasnain's bowling action

4 hours ago
 Govt sends back LOI to IMF for much awaited $1.17b ..

Govt sends back LOI to IMF for much awaited $1.17b tranche

5 hours ago
 Cabinet approves placement of Shahzad Akbar's name ..

Cabinet approves placement of Shahzad Akbar's name on ECL

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.