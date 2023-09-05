Meeting discusses Pak-Afghan Expo, close business relations

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :A meeting was held in connection with the Pak-Afghan Trade Exhibition bringing the business community of Pakistan and Afghanistan closer to each other here on Tuesday.

Besides, the office bearers of the Afghan Chamber of Commerce Industry, Vice President of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) KP Region, Omar Masood-ur-Rehman, Coordinator of FPCCI Sartaj Ahmad Khan, Minhajuddin Bacha and Sajjad Ali, a large number of the representatives of the business community attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the Afghan business community expressed gratitude to the government of Pakistan for the facilities provided to them.

Vice President FPCCI Omar Masood-ur-Rehman asked the Afghan business community to bring to his notice whatever problems they are facing in Pakistan and assured them that they will make all-out efforts for their resolution.

Speaking on the occasion, Coordinator FPCCI Sartaj Ahmed Khan said that an international standard Pakistan-Afghan Expo will be organized in Peshawar during the last week of next month (October). The expo he said will play the role of catalyst in bilateral trade between the two neighbouring countries.

He informed that the Afghan Desk will be established in the FPCCI Regional Office, at Peshawar while a joint committee will also be set up to review progress on overcoming hardships regarding the expo on a daily basis.

He said that the official machinery of the province is ready to sit with the Afghan business community to resolve their problems. In this connection, he said that a grand meeting would also be held.

The Coordinator of FPCCI urged the Afghan business community to write down their all problems and then share them to take them up with the authorities concerned for resolution.

He further said that the government of Pakistan has already approved the establishment of the Pak-Afghan Border Station, at Arundu (Chitral), saying the business community of Afghanistan should also play their role in the opening of that station.

He said that Arundu Border Station will provide the shortest route for Afghanistan-bound Chinese trucks entering Pakistan through Sust Border Station and will benefit the business communities of both Pakistan and Afghanistan.