Meeting Discusses Privatization Of DISCOS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 07:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Privatization Mohammed mian Soomro here on Tuesday chaired a meeting and discussed details regarding solution of the loss making electricity distribution companies DISCOS.

This meeting was attended by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Power Tabish Gohar, Chairman NEPRA, Federal Secretary Privatization, Special Secretary Power and other senior officials of the institutions concerned, said a press release.

As per the directions of PM and also to bring efficiency in the power sector the ministry is initiating this process. The proper mapping of the DISCOS is going to be conducted in coordination with the ministry.

Federal Minister further said that the purpose of the meeting was to bring on table key stakeholders of the power sector and initiate reforms of the DISCOS towards achieving efficiency through revamping.

