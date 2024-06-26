Open Menu

Meeting Discusses Progress On Targets Assigned To TEVTA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 26, 2024 | 08:04 PM

Meeting discusses progress on targets assigned to TEVTA

A meeting to review progress on targets assigned to the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) for bringing improvement in its performance was held in the Committee Room of the Department of Industries with Special Assistant to KP Chief Minister on Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Abdul Karim Tordhir in the chair here on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) A meeting to review progress on targets assigned to the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) for bringing improvement in its performance was held in the Committee Room of the Department of Industries with Special Assistant to KP Chief Minister on Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Abdul Karim Tordhir in the chair here on Wednesday.

Besides, the Additional Secretary Industries Shama Nimat, Chief Planning Officer (CPO) Basit Khalil and Directors TEVTA Munir Gul, Khalid Usman, Haider Ali and Syed Sajjad Ali Shah, others also attended the meeting.

The CM aide was briefed about progress on the achievement of the targets of digitization, sustainability, human resource, financial affairs, procurement, technical and vocational training, business and education and training, business production and other issues.

He was also briefed about various schemes initiated under the Annual Development Programme (ADP) and completed schemes.

He was informed that a Student Complaint Cell will be established in TEVTA within 20 days for the convenience of the students.

The Special Assistant directed that all the officials of the authority and the department fulfill their responsibilities within the given time lines and also complete the required matters within the specified time period.

He stressed need for introduction of new trades in the curriculum of the technical and vocational education while keeping in view the supply and demand of the province and further directed the speedy achievement of the target of attaining financial self-sustainability.

He also stressed need for the revival of the image of TEVTA and urged the officers of the authority to perform their duties in better manner in this regard.

The Special Assistant appreciated the proposal of mobile workshop model for imparting various skills and services. He also collected information about progress made so far in utilizing the resources of technical educational institutions and their usage as production houses.

APP/aqk

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Education Mobile Student Progress Sajjad Ali Commerce All

Recent Stories

RCB discarded 700 liter adulterated milk

RCB discarded 700 liter adulterated milk

33 seconds ago
 Balochistan Govt to enrol 400 children of labourer ..

Balochistan Govt to enrol 400 children of labourers in higher educational instit ..

34 seconds ago
 Pakistan, Sweden agree to further strengthen bilat ..

Pakistan, Sweden agree to further strengthen bilateral cooperation for broad-bas ..

37 seconds ago
 IHC orders to remove Zartaj Gul's name from ECL

IHC orders to remove Zartaj Gul's name from ECL

29 minutes ago
 IGP distributes cash awards, certificates over pol ..

IGP distributes cash awards, certificates over police teams' performance

29 minutes ago
 Dr. Riina Kionka, Ambassador of the European Union ..

Dr. Riina Kionka, Ambassador of the European Union (EU) to Pakistan on Wednesday ..

29 minutes ago
IGP vows to fulfill Punjab CM's vision of 'Drug Fr ..

IGP vows to fulfill Punjab CM's vision of 'Drug Free Punjab'

30 minutes ago
 Rain likely at various parts of country: PMD

Rain likely at various parts of country: PMD

37 minutes ago
 Inter Provincial Netball C'ship kicks off

Inter Provincial Netball C'ship kicks off

37 minutes ago
 Yen touches 38-year low, stocks slide

Yen touches 38-year low, stocks slide

35 minutes ago
 Tour de France director promises 'brawl from day o ..

Tour de France director promises 'brawl from day one'

37 minutes ago
 Heavy quantity of fireworks, weapons seized

Heavy quantity of fireworks, weapons seized

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Business