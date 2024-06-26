Meeting discusses progress on targets assigned to TEVTA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) A meeting to review progress on targets assigned to the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) for bringing improvement in its performance was held in the Committee Room of the Department of Industries with Special Assistant to KP Chief Minister on Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Abdul Karim Tordhir in the chair here on Wednesday.

Besides, the Additional Secretary Industries Shama Nimat, Chief Planning Officer (CPO) Basit Khalil and Directors TEVTA Munir Gul, Khalid Usman, Haider Ali and Syed Sajjad Ali Shah, others also attended the meeting.

The CM aide was briefed about progress on the achievement of the targets of digitization, sustainability, human resource, financial affairs, procurement, technical and vocational training, business and education and training, business production and other issues.

He was also briefed about various schemes initiated under the Annual Development Programme (ADP) and completed schemes.

He was informed that a Student Complaint Cell will be established in TEVTA within 20 days for the convenience of the students.

The Special Assistant directed that all the officials of the authority and the department fulfill their responsibilities within the given time lines and also complete the required matters within the specified time period.

He stressed need for introduction of new trades in the curriculum of the technical and vocational education while keeping in view the supply and demand of the province and further directed the speedy achievement of the target of attaining financial self-sustainability.

He also stressed need for the revival of the image of TEVTA and urged the officers of the authority to perform their duties in better manner in this regard.

The Special Assistant appreciated the proposal of mobile workshop model for imparting various skills and services. He also collected information about progress made so far in utilizing the resources of technical educational institutions and their usage as production houses.

APP/aqk