Meeting discusses three-years rolling growth strategy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Dr. Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan Monday chaired a meeting on Three-Year Rolling Growth Strategy which aims at economic diversification, transformation and jobs led growth.

Secretary Planning Abdul Aziz Uqaili, Federal Secretaries/ senior representatives of line Ministries and divisions attended the meeting.

Ministry of PD&SI has been assigned the task of formulation of Growth Strategy as part of the Prime Minister's economic reforms agenda. The Planning Commission under the leadership of Federal Minister Asad Umar has approved the high level three years framework in October 2021.

Planning Ministry has established two new sections: (i) Growth & Employment and (ii) Policy Review & Coordination. These two Sections will adopt whole-of-government approach to technically coordinate preparation and implementation of 3 Years Growth Strategy on a continuous basis.

The ministry has initiated consultations with a number of Federal Ministries and has constituted seven working groups representing various sectors of economy such as; Reforming Policy Incentive Structure for the Industrial Sector, Operationalization of Strategic Trade Policy, 2020-25, Enhancing Efficiency Seeking FDI, Harnessing S&T-R&D Capabilities for Targeted Export Products, Identifying Facilitation Measures for enhanced IT Exports, Targeted Productivity Improvements in Agriculture Sector and Identification of Policy Measures to Enhance Agriculture Sector Exports and Inter-Provincial Augmentation on Population Control Programs.

The growth diagnostics and timelines of work plan, recommendations and reform agenda is expected to be finalized in the month of January 2022. The 3 Years Growth Strategy aims to reorient policies and incentive structures for the private sector to bring about improved competitiveness and productivity.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Dr. Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan said that a robust implementation plan is as important as strategic roadmap. Coordination is the fundamental aspect for result oriented policies. The concept of partnership is globally practiced and Government of Pakistan intends to expand partnerships. He directed all sectors to update their policy regulations with the definitive goal of having products and ultimate results.

The stakeholders thoroughly discussed views regarding way forward and improvements required to be incorporated in the recommendations / suggestions submitted by the respective working groups.