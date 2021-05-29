UrduPoint.com
Meeting Finalizes Investors Helpline At PBIT

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 12:02 AM

Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal on Friday chaired the first meeting of Intra Departmental Committee for establishment of Investor Helpline

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal on Friday chaired the first meeting of Intra Departmental Committee for establishment of Investor Helpline.

The meeting, held here at Punjab board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) office, finalized the "Investor Helpline". PBIT Chairman Sardar Tanveer Ilyas attended the meeting through a video link while CEO Dr Erfa Iqbal gave a detailed briefing regarding Investors Helpline, a joint venture of PBIT and Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).

Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal said that establishment of Investor Helpline in the Punjab Board of Investment was a major step towards providing facilities to the investors and through the Investor Helpline the business community would get business registration, redressal of grievances, solution of problems and information to start a business.

He said that a mechanism had been evolved for resolving the grievances of the business community.

An effective monitoring system from the registration of grievances to their resolution had also been prepared.

The provincial minister said that focal persons had been appointed in the Federal and provincial departments for redressal of grievances of the business community.

Relevant departments would be made legally bound to redress the grievances of investors, he added.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that the Citizen Contact Center would provide information to those interested in investing as well as provide services for resolving their grievances. The provincial minister directed that the process of registration of complaints and online business registration should be made easier.

Chairman Punjab Board of Investment Sardar Tanveer Ilyas said that they were ensuring a conducive environment for business to facilitate the business community.

The business community grievance redressal and facilitation system would be made effective.

Dr Erfa Iqbal, CEO, Punjab Board of Investment, said that the investor helpline system would be taken forward in a phased manner. The first phase would cover all Special Economic Zones, Industrial Estates and Small Industrial Estates.

Additional Secretary Commerce Ijaz Khan, Chief Operating Officer Punjab Investment Board Jalal Hassan, Joint Director Citizen Contact Ali Zeb and concerned officers attended the meeting.

