Meeting held at SCCI

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :-:A meeting was held at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) regarding development of the city on Friday.

In the meeting, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Punjab Tahir Khurshid said special attention would be given to development works in the city.

The development projects, including China Chowk to Motra Road, Roras Road to Ugoki Road, Wazirabad Road, and construction of new blocks in Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital and Sewerage drains, were discussed.

During the meeting, SCCI President Qaiser Iqbal Baryar also gave a briefing about problems of people.

Senior Vice President PML-Q Chaudhry Saleem Baryar, Nadeem Anwar, Khurram Anwar Khawaja, Chairman Air Sial Fazal Jilani, Zain Ali Shabbir and other businessmen attended the meeting.