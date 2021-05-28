UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Meeting Held At SCCI

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 03:17 PM

Meeting held at SCCI

A meeting was held at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) regarding development of the city on Friday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :-:A meeting was held at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) regarding development of the city on Friday.

In the meeting, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Punjab Tahir Khurshid said special attention would be given to development works in the city.

The development projects, including China Chowk to Motra Road, Roras Road to Ugoki Road, Wazirabad Road, and construction of new blocks in Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital and Sewerage drains, were discussed.

During the meeting, SCCI President Qaiser Iqbal Baryar also gave a briefing about problems of people.

Senior Vice President PML-Q Chaudhry Saleem Baryar, Nadeem Anwar, Khurram Anwar Khawaja, Chairman Air Sial Fazal Jilani, Zain Ali Shabbir and other businessmen attended the meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab China Road Sialkot Wazirabad Chamber Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

Qureshi says Israel's Benjamen Netanyahu is in sta ..

13 seconds ago

Kremlin Welcomes ICAO's Intention to Investigate R ..

4 minutes ago

Oxford University Opens Research Center to Prevent ..

4 minutes ago

S. Korean Ruling Party, Gov't Ready For Rapprochem ..

4 minutes ago

Putin to Soon Send Congratulatory Message to Assad ..

34 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.