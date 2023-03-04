Meeting held at SCCI to discuss issues

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :A meeting was held at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) under the chairmanship of President Abdul Ghafoor Malik here on Saturday.

In the meeting, trade bodies and the association were called in to discuss issues faced by the Industry.

During the meeting, it was resolved that a joint agenda pertaining to issues of the Industry of Sialkot would be taken up with the government.

Presiding over the meeting, President SCCI Abdul Ghafoor Malik said that a common agenda related to problems of Sialkot industry would be shared with the Federal government and hoped the government would take steps to resolve problems.

He said the main purpose of inviting chairmen and representatives of all associations to the Sialkot Chamber was to come up with a collective plan for promotion and protection of the export industry.

The meeting was attended by Group Leader Surgical Association Jahangir Babar Bajwa, Chairman of Pakistan sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA) Arshad Latif Butt, Chairman Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association Musharraf Ahmed Khawaja,Chairman Pakistan Gloves Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PGMEA) Ejaz Chaudhry andthe business community.