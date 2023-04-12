Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Meeting Held To Discuss Matters Relating To Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP).

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2023 | 11:18 PM

Meeting held to discuss matters relating to Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday chaired a meeting and discussed matters relating to Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday chaired a meeting and discussed matters relating to Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

The SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Chairman SECP� Akif Saeed and senior officers from Finance Division attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed and reviewed the progress of Securities Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) related to the role of Pakistan Development Fund (PDF) and State Owned Enterprises (SOEs).

The meeting also discussed modalities for bringing improvement in the governance of SOEs and line ministries and restructuring of PDF in order to re-vitalize its role to promote infrastructure in the country in the context of SOE Act 2023.

Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar stressed reinvigorating the role of PDF and SOEs considering the business plan, governance structure and financial viability with the concept of accountability to safeguard public assets.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) Exchange Business Ishaq Dar Progress From

Recent Stories

Kosovar Media Report NATO's KFOR Condemned Shootin ..

Kosovar Media Report NATO's KFOR Condemned Shooting Incident in Northern Kosovo

8 minutes ago
 Relaxation in business hours allowed till Eid

Relaxation in business hours allowed till Eid

8 minutes ago
 Belarusian President Lukashenko Signs Radioactive ..

Belarusian President Lukashenko Signs Radioactive Waste Management Regulation

8 minutes ago
 180 cameras monitored procession on Youm-e-Ali (RA ..

180 cameras monitored procession on Youm-e-Ali (RA): DC

21 minutes ago
 Issue of Consular Access to WSJ Reporter to Be Sol ..

Issue of Consular Access to WSJ Reporter to Be Solved in Due Time - Moscow

8 minutes ago
 Legal battle for bill curtaining CJP’s powers: W ..

Legal battle for bill curtaining CJP’s powers: What is Politicians’ response ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.