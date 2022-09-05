UrduPoint.com

Meeting Held To Discuss Pakistan Oxygen Ltd Matters

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2022 | 09:33 PM

Meeting held to discuss Pakistan Oxygen Ltd matters

Adil Salahuddin, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development & Management Company (KP-EZDMC) chaired a meeting at Rashakai Special Economic Zone (RSEZ) here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Adil Salahuddin, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development & Management Company (KP-EZDMC) chaired a meeting at Rashakai Special Economic Zone (RSEZ) here on Monday.

The meeting was attended by the officials of China Road & Bridge Corporation (CRBC), KP-EZDMC and Pakistan Oxygen Ltd.

The meeting decided to allot a nine acres plot to Pakistan Oxygen Limited in RSEZ. However, formal contract would be signed in the middle of September while construction on the site would begin in December.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa China Company Road SITE September December

Recent Stories

Man dies, one injured in Manguchar firing

Man dies, one injured in Manguchar firing

1 minute ago
 Afghan Foreign Minister Pays Condolences to Lavrov ..

Afghan Foreign Minister Pays Condolences to Lavrov Over Terror Attack Near Russi ..

1 minute ago
 Islamabad High Court seeks witnesses list from ex- ..

Islamabad High Court seeks witnesses list from ex-chief judge GB

1 minute ago
 195 dengue cases reported in Nowshera

195 dengue cases reported in Nowshera

1 minute ago
 Prime Minister felicitates Liz Truss on her electi ..

Prime Minister felicitates Liz Truss on her election as UK's Conservative Party ..

4 minutes ago
 EU Foreign Policy Chief Not Optimistic Iranian Nuc ..

EU Foreign Policy Chief Not Optimistic Iranian Nuclear Deal Negotiations Will Be ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.