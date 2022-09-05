Meeting held to discuss Pakistan Oxygen Ltd matters

Adil Salahuddin, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development & Management Company (KP-EZDMC) chaired a meeting at Rashakai Special Economic Zone (RSEZ) here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Adil Salahuddin, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development & Management Company (KP-EZDMC) chaired a meeting at Rashakai Special Economic Zone (RSEZ) here on Monday.

The meeting was attended by the officials of China Road & Bridge Corporation (CRBC), KP-EZDMC and Pakistan Oxygen Ltd.

The meeting decided to allot a nine acres plot to Pakistan Oxygen Limited in RSEZ. However, formal contract would be signed in the middle of September while construction on the site would begin in December.