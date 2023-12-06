Meeting held to discuss plan of action for privatization of FWBL

Caretaker Minister for Privatization, Fawad Hasan Fawad here on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the Privatization Commission with the Financial Advisor and Management of First Women Bank Limited (FWBL)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Privatization, Fawad Hasan Fawad here on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the Privatization Commission with the Financial Advisor and Management of First Women Bank Limited (FWBL).

The minister was briefed regarding the proposed plan of action for the privatization of FWBL.

Farrukh Iqbal, CEO and President of FWBL apprised the meeting on the status of audited accounts and the management accounts, said a press release.

The minister directed the Financial Advisor and the management to expedite the process and to ensure that there are no delays. The timelines for completion of necessary prerequisites for pre-qualification of potential investors were agreed and finalized.

This was the first high level meeting following the extension of Financial Services Agreement with Financial Advisor as approved by Privatisation Commission Board on November 10, 2023.