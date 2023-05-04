UrduPoint.com

Meeting Held To Ensure Completion Of Census-2023 By May 15

Published May 04, 2023

Meeting held to ensure completion of Census-2023 by May 15

Sindh Chief Secretary Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput and Chief Census Commissioner Dr Naeem uz Zafar on Thursday jointly chaired a high-level meeting to ensure the completion of the verification and enumeration process for the 7th Population and Housing Census-2023 in Sindh by May 15

During the meeting, a comprehensive strategy was devised to ensure complete census coverage in Sindh, under which field operation and verification process would continue unabated low coverage districts of the province, a news release said.

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) gave a detailed presentation on the previously shared reasons for the low coverage, suggesting the required measures to accomplish the task smoothly.

To ensure full coverage through a targeted approach, the PBS shared a block-wise list of non-living and living housing units, along with the number of residents, had been shared with the meeting.

The Chief Census Commissioner assured full support of the PBS in identifying further gaps and provision of the required information to the provincial government.

The Sindh Chief Secretary appreciated the presentation and extended the provincial government's full cooperation in filling the gaps identified by the PBS and completing the important national task of the census within the stipulated timelines.

During the meeting, all Commissioners shared their views on the reasons for low-coverage, over-coverage or high growth and other population trends in their areas of responsibility, expressing strong resolve to complete the coverage by May 15.

The Chief Secretary directed the Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to ensure complete coverage by the given deadline, activating their respective Assistant Commissioners (ACs).

He said the DCs and ACs would fulfill their role by ensuring field visits for effective vigilance and monitoring; and warned that strict action would be taken in case of misreporting by the field staff.

On completion of work, the Chief Secretary said Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners would share completion certificates; and in case of any substantial changes in population trends, reasons and justifications would be mentioned.

