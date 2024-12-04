Meeting held to review performance of NHA

Minister for Communications, Privatization & Board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan on Wednesday chaired A high-level meeting of the National Highway Authority and reviewed the performance of the authority

The meeting made deliberations on the ongoing and future projects, said a press release.

The role of the National Highway Authority in economic and business activities and foreign investment was specially discussed in the meeting.

Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan, while addressing the meeting said that further improvement of the road network across the country can significantly boost economic and business activities as the road network plays the role of backbone in economy of Pakistan.

Hyderabad-Sukkhar Motorway M-6 and Karachi-Hyderabad M-9 can be constructed under Public Private Partnership mode similarly Mansehra-Kaghan Naran Road will be constructed on the Motorway model as highway projects in the upper areas of the country are also attractive for private sector, he added.

Aleem Khan clarified that increasing the revenue of the National Highway Authority can reduce the burden on the national exchequer therefore NHA should increase its revenue by participating in construction projects in other countries as well and for this purpose legal ways should be adopted for NHA's activities, abroad.

The minister observed that we will have to give special attention to the construction and improvement of highways of economic and commercial importance as a priority.

He said that there is no doubt that many highway construction projects are of great interest to private investment for which the NHA must definitely put its efforts into action at the relevant forum.

In the meeting, Chairman National Highway Authority and other senior officers gave a detailed briefing to Federal Minister for Communications on the performance of the organization and informed him about the progress made so far in the light of his instructions, especially in generation of revenue.