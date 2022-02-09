UrduPoint.com

Meeting Held To Review Privatization Program

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2022 | 07:59 PM

Federal Minister for Privatization Mohammedmian Soomro on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the ongoing major transactions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Privatization Mohammedmian Soomro on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the ongoing major transactions.

The newly appointed Chairman Privatization Saleem Ahmed also attended the meeting, said a press release issued by the Ministry here on Wednesday.

The federal minister and the chairman were briefed about the current status of Jinnah Convention Center (JCC), Heavy Electrical Complex (HEC), National Power Parks Management Company Limited (NPPMCL), Pak Re-insurance Company Limited (PRCL), Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM), HBFCL and others.

Saleem Ahmed holds an extensive experience in banking and investment sectors at national and International levels for more than a decade.

The new chairman was briefed about the status of major transactions along with the proposed timelines for the completion of these transactions.

