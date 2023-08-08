Open Menu

Meeting Held To Review Progress Relating To Outsourcing Of Airports

Sumaira FH Published August 08, 2023 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Steering Committee to oversee and guide the progress of work related to outsourcing of airports' operations.

Minister for Aviation and Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Secretary Aviation, Chief Executive Officer Public Partnership Authority, Director General Pakistan Civil Association Authority, International Finance Corporation team and other government officials attended the meeting, said a press release.

The committee was briefed about the latest status of outsourcing of Islamabad Airport transaction for advertisement has been published in all leading local and international newspapers.

Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar appreciated the efforts and contribution of all the members of the Committee which have made the plan of outsourcing possible in order to bring the best international aviation practices and services at Pakistani airports.

Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique also thanked the Finance Minister, on behalf of all the authorities involved, for his continuous support during the entire process.

