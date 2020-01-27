Meeting held to review wheat stocks

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar on Monday chaired a meeting and reviewed the wheat position in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar on Monday chaired a meeting and reviewed the wheat position in the country.

The meeting also deliberated on various wheat related issues, specially availability, releases and price, said a press release.

The meeting was attended by the secretaries and directors of food departments of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The representatives of Pakistan Agriculture Storage and Supplies Corporation (PASSCO) and other high officials of National Food Security and Research were present in the meeting whereas Director General National Logistics Cell (NCL), Karachi also joined the session.

The members of the meeting also discussed wheat release situation, current wheat stock position, wheat crop sowing position.