UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Meeting Of G7 Finance Chiefs To Focus On COVID-19, Taxation Of Tech Giants - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 10:02 PM

Meeting of G7 Finance Chiefs to Focus on COVID-19, Taxation of Tech Giants - Reports

The virtual meeting of Group of Seven (G7) finance ministers and central bank chiefs on Friday will be focused on the post-pandemic economic recovery, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported, citing Japanese officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) The virtual meeting of Group of Seven (G7) finance ministers and central bank chiefs on Friday will be focused on the post-pandemic economic recovery, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported, citing Japanese officials.

Other topics on the agenda are expected to include new international taxation rules for global high-tech companies, climate change, and issues pertaining to central bank cryptocurrencies, according to the report.

The officials will also reportedly discuss debt relief for developing nations, which is an issue that will be discussed within G20 as well.

The G7 finance chiefs are not expected to release a joint statement following the talks, but Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso will hold an individual press conference with conclusions, according to the report.

Citing sources, the broadcaster said that G7 leaders will convene for a video conference pursuant to the finance talks.

G7 includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as the European Union.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Canada France European Union Bank Germany Italy United Kingdom Japan United States Cryptocurrency

Recent Stories

Two sports establishments closed, seven fined for ..

18 minutes ago

Canadian Provinces Report Upwards of 450 Cases of ..

11 minutes ago

EU Sanctions Proposals Must Have Clear Legal Basis ..

11 minutes ago

WHO Experts to Publish Next Week Preliminary Repor ..

11 minutes ago

Arrangements finalized for by polls on PS-43

36 minutes ago

Lead of Netanyahu's Likud Falls 1st Time Since Saa ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.