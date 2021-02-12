Meeting of G7 Finance Chiefs to Focus on COVID-19, Taxation of Tech Giants - Reports

The virtual meeting of Group of Seven (G7) finance ministers and central bank chiefs on Friday will be focused on the post-pandemic economic recovery, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported, citing Japanese officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) The virtual meeting of Group of Seven (G7) finance ministers and central bank chiefs on Friday will be focused on the post-pandemic economic recovery, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported, citing Japanese officials.

Other topics on the agenda are expected to include new international taxation rules for global high-tech companies, climate change, and issues pertaining to central bank cryptocurrencies, according to the report.

The officials will also reportedly discuss debt relief for developing nations, which is an issue that will be discussed within G20 as well.

The G7 finance chiefs are not expected to release a joint statement following the talks, but Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso will hold an individual press conference with conclusions, according to the report.

Citing sources, the broadcaster said that G7 leaders will convene for a video conference pursuant to the finance talks.

G7 includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as the European Union.